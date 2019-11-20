Deputy mayor: Belledune needs to diversify its economy

As Belledune grapples with the upcoming closure of the Brunswick Smelter and 420 fewer jobs as a result, the village is turning its attention to a proposed iron processing facility.

Village officials met with the province this week in an effort to see the proposed one-billion-dollar project come to fruition.

But deputy Mayor Sandenn Killoran tells CBC his community needs to diversify its economy which, until now, has had an industrial tax base accounting for 70 per cent of Belledune's revenue.

Killoran says Belledune hasn't evolved into a community that can compete and attract other industries.

Mayor Joe Noel says he thinks the tech industry and green energy may be a good fit for his village.

Meanwhile, Noel says there are companies interested in coming to Belledune and that he's fielded several calls over the past few days from companies inquiring about the smelter's infrastructure.



