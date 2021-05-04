Desgagnes cracks QMJHL's 'Team of the Week'

A member of the Acadie-Bathurst Titan has cracked the QMJHL's 'Team of the Week'.

The League says forward Mathieu Desgagnes notched two goals and three assists in three games.

Other players named to the 'Team of the Week' include:

Connor Richards - Moncton Wildcats,

Theo Rochette - Quebec Remparts,

Jeremie Biakabutuka - Rimouski Oceanic,

Miguel Tourigny - Blainville-Boisbriand Armada,

Thomas Sigouin - Quebec Remparts.

The distinction goes to players who impressed the most during the week of April 26th to May 2nd.