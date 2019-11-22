Desjardins Group CEO defends bank following revalations of data breach

Desjardins Group president and CEO Guy Cormier is defending his bank, following revelations that one of its employees stole data belonging to all 4.2 million of the co-operative's clients.

Cormier was called to testify in front of legislators in Quebec City yesterday, who are feeling pressure from citizens worried about the safety of their personal data.

The CEO says data thefts happen all the time, and suggested lawmakers redirect their focus from his company and ``expand'' their gazes toward the larger problems around securing personal information.

Cormier brought up other cases of major data breaches at such corporate giants such as Marriott, Disney and Sephora, and called internal fraud the ``bete noire'', or black beast, of all organizations.

Desjardins initially reported in June that 2.9 million customers had been affected by the theft.

But earlier this month, the bank revealed the breach was more widespread.

Cormier told legislators that Canada's privacy commissioner recently revealed that in the past year, 28 million Canadians were the victims of data theft.