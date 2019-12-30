Despite slow start to season, Acadie-Bathurst Titan aims to make playoffs

The Acadie-Bathurst Titan is looking to turn over a new leaf in the New Year.

For head coach Mario Durocher, the goal for his squad is simple: make the playoffs.

The club is in year two of its rebuild and has only won a handful of games so far this season.

Despite the challenge, Durocher remains positive and says two months of experience along with some recent trades should help the team in achieving its goal.

General manager Sylvain Couturier says the Titan will be a contender soon, but more ice time is needled for the younger players first.

(with files from the Northern Light)

