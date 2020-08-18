DFO loosens restrictions on Nepisiguit River as water temperature improves

The Department of Fisheries and Oceans is loosening temporary angling restrictions for the Nepisiguit River.

Last week the department banned fishing for all species of fish on parts of the river due to high water temperature.

As temperatures slowly begin to improve, recreational angling will be permitted in the morning beginning Tuesday between 6 a.m. and 11 a.m., from the Consolidated Bathurst pumping station dam up stream to Nepisiguit Falls.

The open section does not include tributaries.

DFO says the restrictions will remain in place until water conditions improve.

Meanwhile, the department says several parts of the Miramichi River and Restigouche River are also closed due to high water temperatures and will remain closed until conditions improve.

