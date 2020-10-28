Dieppe man arrested in connection with drug investigation

A Dieppe man has been arrested in connection with an on-going drug investigation.

The RCMP says officers seized quantities of what's believed to be crystal methamphetamine and cocaine, along with unidentified pills and an undisclosed amount of cash during a search at homes on Elmwood Drive in Moncton and Orleans Street in Dieppe last Friday.

A 39-year-old man was arrested and later released.

He's scheduled to appear in court on Februrary 23rd.

Police continue to investigate.