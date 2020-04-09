Dieppe man facing 43 charges after threats with firearm last week

Police say a 30-year-old man from Dieppe is facing 43 charges after an incident in Dieppe on April 1.

Officers responded around 12:30 p.m. to a report of a man with a firearm threatening to harm himself inside a home on Copp Street.

RCMP say the man was later arrested without incident, and the next day officers executed a search warrant at the home and seized crystal methamphetamine and several firearms.

Police say 30-year-old Michel Goguen appeared in court and was charged with 43 offences, including:

- 12 counts of unauthorized possession of a firearm;

- 8 counts of possession of a firearm without obtaining the proper licence;

- 6 counts of careless storage of a firearm;

- 5 counts of careless storage of a prohibited weapon;

- 3 counts of possession of a prohibited weapon;

- 1 count of possession for the purpose of trafficking in methamphetamine;

RCMP say Goguen was remanded into custody pending a bail hearing later in April.