Dieppe man facing 43 charges after threats with firearm last week
Police say a 30-year-old man from Dieppe is facing 43 charges after an incident in Dieppe on April 1.
Officers responded around 12:30 p.m. to a report of a man with a firearm threatening to harm himself inside a home on Copp Street.
RCMP say the man was later arrested without incident, and the next day officers executed a search warrant at the home and seized crystal methamphetamine and several firearms.
Police say 30-year-old Michel Goguen appeared in court and was charged with 43 offences, including:
- 12 counts of unauthorized possession of a firearm;
- 8 counts of possession of a firearm without obtaining the proper licence;
- 6 counts of careless storage of a firearm;
- 5 counts of careless storage of a prohibited weapon;
- 3 counts of possession of a prohibited weapon;
- 1 count of possession for the purpose of trafficking in methamphetamine;
RCMP say Goguen was remanded into custody pending a bail hearing later in April.