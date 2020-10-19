Dieppe singer wins 'La Voix 2020'

They say you never get a second chance to make a first impression.

Dieppe singer Josiane Comeau was crowned winner of hit TV series 'La Voix 2020' on Sunday after garnering 59-per-cent of the audience vote.

The singer-songwriter walked away with a $50,000 grant as well as a recording contract.

After failing to pique any of the judge's interest last year, Comeau says her win this season is a lesson on moving forward and never giving up.

(with files from ICI Radio-Canada)