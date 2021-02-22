Dieppe woman succumbs to injuries suffered in crash February 11th

An 81-year old woman has succumbed to her injuries following a two-vehicle crash in Havelock on February 11th.

Officers responded around 5:15 p.m. to a collision between a tractor-trailer and a car near kilometre marker 396 on the Trans Canada Highway.

Police believe the eastbound transport truck collided with a car that was attempting to change lanes.

RCMP say the 80-year old Dieppe woman driving the car died at the scene, while the 81-year old passenger was taken to hospital with what were believed to be serious injuries and succumbed to those injuries on February 14th.

The 63-year old driver of the tractor-trailer was not seriously injured.