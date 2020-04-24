Digital vigil to honour Nova Scotia victims with national, local tributes

A tribute to the 22 Nova Scotians who died in one of Canada's deadliest mass killings will stream on Facebook this evening.



The vigil, titled ``Nova Scotia Remembers,'' will include messages of support from local and national faces as an alternative to a physical ceremony while the COVID-19 pandemic forces limitations on crowds.



It will be livestreamed from the Colchester-Supporting Our Communities Facebook page at 7 p.m. local time, with CBC, CTV and several radio stations carrying the broadcast.



A group of local residents, all with personal connections to the victims, have spent the week gathering recorded tributes from politicians, spiritual leaders, musicians and other familiar Nova Scotian faces.



Tiff Ward, one of the event organizers, says the aim is not to dwell on the horrors of the weekend.



It's to show grieving families that their community is with them in spirit while unable to drop off meals, hug each other or honour the dead by holding memorials.