Disagreement drags UN climate talks into a 2nd extra day

United Nations climate talks in Madrid have dragged into a second day of extra time, with officials from almost 200 countries still unable to break the deadlock on key points of difference.

The chair of the meeting told weary negotiators to examine new agreements drafted by her team and meet later early Sunday for further talks.

Developing countries and environmental groups warned that the drafts circulated late Saturday risked undoing or stalling on commitments made in the 2015 Paris climate accord.

Among the main issues still being discussed in Madrid are rules for international carbon markets and a system for channeling money to help poor countries cope with the economic impact of climate change.

