Discussions continue with First Nations communities on carbon tax revenues

Discussion between the province and the Wolastoqey First Nation communities to decide a funding model to utilize carbon tax revenues are continuing.

Government says it expects to receive a collective proposal from First Nation chiefs, which will detail how the funding could be used as an economic development fund for the communities, following the principles of equity and need.

Finance and Treasury Board Minister Ernie Steeves said in a release Wednesday, when a Made-In-New Brunswick carbon tax was introduced in April last year, it provided funding of about $4.6 million to First Nations communities due to the reduction of the Gasoline and Motive Fuel tax rates, but this was a temporary solution.

Should the province adopt the rates of the federal schedule at $40 per ton for 2021-22, the carbon tax revenues for First Nation communities could total up to $9 million.

Steeves added the province is looking for a new funding model to utilize these revenues.