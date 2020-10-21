District reports second case of COVID-19 at Dalhousie Regional High School

The Anglophone North School District is reporting a second case of COVID-19 at a school in Dalhousie.

In a notice to parents Tuesday night, the district says the new case is unrelated to one previously announced at Dalhousie Regional High School.

Classes for students in grades 9 to 12 were conducted virtually on Wednesday and the building was closed to allow for contact tracing.

District superintendent Mark Donovan says those who have been in close contact with the confirmed case will be contacted by Public Health officials.