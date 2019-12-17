District to release 'storm day' policy in the New Year



The Anglophone North School District says 'out with the old and in with the new' when it comes to its storm day policy.

Superintendent Mark Donovan says a letter explaining changes to the district's policy for inclement weather will be sent to parents in the New Year.

Donovan tells the Miramichi Leader the changes aim to mitigate the loss of class time due to storm days.

A forum held last winter to discuss what to do about lost class time due to storms yielded several recommendations including keeping schools open but delaying bus runs.

Donovan says professional development days may also be used to make up lost class time due to storms.

(with files from the Miramichi Leader)