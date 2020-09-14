Divers find two bodies, truck that drove of New Brunswick ferry: RCMP

RCMP divers have found the bodies of two people who were inside a truck that drove off a New Brunswick ferry over the weekend.



Cpl. Jullie Rogers-Marsh says the bodies and the truck were located Sunday evening.



Rogers-Marsh said today divers were in the process of removing the bodies and the vehicle located 24-metres deep in Belleisle Bay.



The truck carrying two people drove off the Belleisle Bay Ferry, about 30 kilometres northeast of Saint John, N.B., early Sunday.



Rogers-Marsh says the coroner has been notified as investigators try to piece together what happened.



The ferry crosses Belleisle Bay between Routes 124 and 850 and the one-kilometre crossing takes approximately seven minutes.