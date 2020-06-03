Doctor blamed for COVID-19 cluster says he's not sure how he contracted virus

A New Brunswick doctor blamed by many, including the premier, for spreading COVID-19 in a growing cluster of new cases says he's not sure how he picked up the virus.



Doctor Jean Robert Ngola told Radio-Canada that he recently travelled from Campbellton, New Brunswick to Quebec to pick up his daughter because the girl's mother had to attend a funeral in Africa.



He says upon his return from the overnight trip he did not self-isolate for 14 days.



Ngola says perhaps it was an error in judgment.



There are 13 active COVID-19 cases in New Brunswick that had just weeks ago seen all of its coronavirus cases recovered.



Today, the Public Health Department reported another COVID-19 case in an outbreak at Manoir de la Vallee, a care home in the northern part of the province.



All of New Brunswick's active cases are in the health region known as Zone 5, and all have been linked to a cluster in the Campbellton area.

(with files from Radio-Canada)