Doctor shortage results in temporary weekend closure of ER in Sackville

A doctor shortage has resulted in the temporary weekend closure of the Sackville Memorial Hospital's Emergency Department.

The Horizon Health Network says the ER will not be seeing patients during night shifts beginning at 4 p.m. Saturday until 8 a.m. Sunday.

The network says patients needing urgent medical care will have to seek treatment at another hospital and is advising those with a medical emergency to call 911.

Those unsure of the type of medical attention they need should call Tele-Care 811.

This is the second time this year the facility's ER has had to close due to a lack of physicians.