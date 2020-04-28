Doctors say they see little progress on improving PPE supply: survey

The Canadian Medical Association says a new survey of its members found that most have not seen an improvement in the supply of personal protective equipment in the last month.



Getting vital equipment to protect themselves has been a struggle for doctors across the country during the COVID-19 pandemic.



A recent survey of nearly 2,500 doctors across Canada found 42 per cent had seen no change in the supply of gear such as masks and face shields in the last month, while 29 per cent felt the supply is now worse.



On the flip side, 22 per cent say there's been some improvement to the PPE supply, but only six per cent say it's been a significant change.



The vast majority, 88 per cent, say a greater supply of PPE would reduce their anxiety during the pandemic.



CMA president Dr. Sandy Buchman says physicians' anxieties are compounded by a lack of information, and he calls for greater government transparency about the supply of PPE.