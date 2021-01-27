Documents suggest pandemic aid resulted in new parents getting less in federal benefits

Newly released documents show a change to pandemic aid last fall means some new parents are possibly receiving less in federal benefits than would otherwise be the case.



The reason has to do with the shift last fall when the employment insurance system and three new benefits replaced the Canada Emergency Response Benefit.



In late September, eligible recipients began moving to the decades-old EI system, where the minimum weekly payment was set at $500 in line with the three ``recovery'' benefits.



Before that, benefits were calculated based on earnings, meaning any new parent that started their EI claim prior to the change could receive less than $500 each week.



The documents obtained by The Canadian Press under the Access to Information Act note the inequities the policy created, and point to a similar effect facing parents who will start claims after Sept. 25, 2021, when the temporary rules are set to expire.



Employment Minister Carla Qualtrough's office says the government will make any changes needed so that new parents don't face ``additional barriers accessing maternity or parental benefits as a result of COVID-19.''

