Dominic LeBlanc back in Commons for first time since cancer diagnosis

Veteran Liberal MP and cabinet minister Dominic LeBlanc took his front-bench seat in the House of Commons on Monday for the first time since he was diagnosed with a form of blood cancer last April.

He easily won re-election in October in his New Brunswick riding of Beausejour, despite being unable to campaign while receiving treatment for non-Hodgkin lymphoma.

In November, he wore a mask to attend the swearing-in ceremony for Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's new cabinet and he did not show up for a subsequent brief sitting of Parliament in December.

Trudeau named LeBlanc to be president of the Queen's Privy Council.

As such, LeBlanc has no department to run but he is responsible for the files that used to be handled by the minister of democratic institutions, a position that no longer exists.

He is also responsible for government interaction with the Senate.