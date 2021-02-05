Don't watch the Super Bowl in large groups: New Brunswick health officials

Health officials in New Brunswick say they prefer if residents don't gather over the weekend to watch the Super Bowl.

Health Minister Dorothy Shephard and chief medical officer of health Dr. Jennifer Russell said Thursday that if people do want to watch the game together, groups should be as small as possible.

Officials reported 16 new cases of COVID-19.

They say the province has 256 active reported cases and that five people are hospitalized with the disease, including two in intensive care.



Shephard says infections are trending downward in both the Moncton and Edmundston regions, which are under higher pandemic-alert levels than the rest of the province.



She says restrictions in those two regions will be reassessed on Monday.

