Dozens evacuated after fire in seniors' residence in Trois-Pistoles, Que.

Dozens of people are without a home after a seniors' residence was destroyed by fire in Quebec's Bas-Saint-Laurent region early Sunday morning.

Quebec provincial police say the fire was first reported around 2 a.m. in the building in Trois-Pistoles, some 250 kilometres northeast of Quebec City.

Sgt. Beatrice Dorsainville says all of the 70 or so residents were evacuated safely and none were injured.

However, they will not be able to return to their units, and officials are currently looking for other places to house them.

A police investigation is underway and experts have been sent to the scene in order to determine the origins of the blaze.

Police say they aren't excluding the possibility of arson.