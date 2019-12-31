Dozens of flights cancelled in Montreal as ice storm hits Eastern Canada

Dozens of flights have been cancelled at Montreal's Trudeau airport as a powerful ice storm makes its way through Eastern Canada.

A snowfall warning was in effect for the Montreal region on Monday afternoon, with up to 20 centimetres expected in some areas.

Just to the south, a freezing rain warning was in effect, with forecasters warning of ice pellets that could make surfaces icy and slippery.

The website for Montreal-Trudeau International Airport showed dozens of cancelled departures and arrivals on Monday afternoon.

Earlier in the day, a large swath of Ontario was under a freezing rain warning.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau tweeted his best wishes to those affected, while vacationing in Costa Rica.

``To everyone in Ontario and Quebec affected by the icestorm today, please stay safe and listen to your local authorities,'' Trudeau wrote.

``Thanks to all the crews who are working hard to keep roads clear and help people through the storm.''