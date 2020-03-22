Draconian measures could be enforced to keep Canadians apart

Governments and police forces across the country have stopped asking politely for Canadians to keep apart to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Federal Health Minister Patty Hajdu warned Saturday that if Canadians choose to ignore the pleas from health authorities, the government will take more draconian measures.

Ontario, Quebec and Saskatchewan have threatened fines or even arrest for anyone caught violating public health orders for social distancing or business closures.

Police in Quebec City arrested a woman Friday who was infected with the virus and who was walking around outside after being mandated to stay indoors.

Provincial police in Ontario are warning that people will face fines for violating orders to close certain businesses and to limit gatherings.

While Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe is suggesting citizens who know of anyone not self-isolating after returning from international travel should call police.