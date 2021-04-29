Draw results available for wild turkey hunt

The results of New Brunswick's first wild turkey draw are now available.

The Department of Natural Resources and Energy Development says hunters can verify the draw results by checking its website.

To verify draw results, applicants will need their Outdoors Card number and date of birth.

Government says there were more than 4,000 applications for the 400 wild turkey licences on offer for this year's hunt, which runs from May 10th to 22nd.

Wild turkey-specific tags and information packets have been mailed to successful applicants, who can then purchase their licence through e-licensing, Service New Brunswick or authorized vendors.