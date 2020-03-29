Driver arrested after fatal crash in Gore Saturday

Police say one man has died and another was arrested in after a collision on Highway 354 in Gore Saturday morning.

Officers responded to around 10:00 a.m. to a single vehicle collision on the highway, but when they arrived they determined the crash was between two pick-up trucks.

RCMP say the driver of one, a 57-year-old Upper Rawdon man, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The second driver, a 24-year-old man from Upper Kennetcook, fled the scene on foot but was arrested a short time later when he returned to the scene.

Police say the man, whose name was not given, was released from custody and is due in court on June 6.

He is facing charges including impaired operation of a conveyance causing death and failure to remain at the scene of an accident causing death.

RCMP say Highway 354 was closed temporarily to allow a Collision Analyst to attend the scene, but the highway has since re-opened.

The investigation into the collision is ongoing.