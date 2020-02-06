Drop at the pumps in N.B.

The price of both gas and diesel is lower this morning after the Energy and Utilities Board reset prices at midnight.

A litre of regular self-serve gas is down 1 cent to a new maximum price of $1.14.3/L.

Diesel is down 6.8 cents, with a litre now setting you back as much as $1.23.1.

Most retailers will sell for a few cents less than the maximum retail price.

There was also relief for those who heat their homes with oil or propane.

Furnace oil was down for the sixth week in a row, falling 6.3 cents to a new maximum price of $1.09.9/L.

The price of propane fell for the seventh week in a row, with the new maximum price now set at $0.94.0/L, down 3.1 cents.