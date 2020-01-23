Drug trafficking charges laid after arrests in Woodstock

Three people have been arrested in Woodstock for possession of methamphetamine and cocaine for the purpose of trafficking.

The Woodstock Police Force executed a search warrant at a residence on Lower Main Street on Friday and took a 35 year-old woman, a 25 year-old man, and an 18 year-old man into custody.

Drugs and multiple weapons were among the items seized.

The two oldest suspects were also charged with breach of an undertaking.

Police say further charges under the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act and Criminal Code are anticipated.

The Fredericton Police Force police service dog unit an West District RCMP also assisted the operation.