Drug trafficking investigation continues in Northeastern N.B.

The New Brunswick RCMP is asking the public for help with an ongoing drug trafficking investigation in the northeast of the province.

Officers executed search warrants around 9:30 p.m. August 31 on two residences on Route 135 and encountered fortified doors.

Police say a 35-year-old man, 65-year-old man and a 2-year-old woman, all from Rang-Saint-Georges were arrested at the scene and released pending appearances in court in December.

RCMP say officers seized what is believed to be cocaine in packages intended for distribution, as well as significant quantities of Canadian and US currency from the homes.

Anyone with information that could assist with the investigation is asked to contact the Caraquet RCMP at 506-726-5222 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

