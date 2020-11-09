Drug trafficking probe leads to arrest of four people in Summerfield

Police have arrested four people in connection with a drug trafficking probe in western New Brunswick.

The RCMP says officers seized quantities of drugs believed to be crystal methamphetamine, crystal methamphetamine capsules, and cocaine during a search of a residence last Friday on Back Greenfield Road in Summerfield.

Drug trafficking paraphernalia, an unsecured firearm, and a quantity of money were also seized.

Two men, ages 27 and 34, and two women, ages 19 and 32, were arrested and later released.

The 34-year--old man and two women are slated to appear in court on February 2nd.

Police continue to investigate.

