Drugs seized at Atlantic Institution in Renous

Drugs and other prohibited items were seized at Atlantic Institution in Renous earlier this month.

Correctional Service Canada says packages containing 436g of "Shatter", 7g of crystal methamphetamine, 67g of hashish, 54g of MDMA, 30g of cocaine, 5g of "Magic Mushrooms", 18mg of Hydromorph Contin, 114 Dilaudid pills and 94 "ICE" pills, along with an iPhone and 7 SIM cards were intercepted on October 5th.

A lockdown was initiated while staff conducted a general search but the prison service says normal operations have resumed.

Police have been notified of the seizure and an investigation is underway.