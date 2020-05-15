Drugs seized, impaired driver arrested after Saint-Quentin traffic stop

A traffic stop in Saint-Quentin lead to the arrest of an impaired driver and a drug seizure on Monday.

A release says around 6:00 p.m. May 11, Saint-Quentin RCMP stopped a car for speeding on Canada Street.

Police say the driver, who was showing signs of impairment, was arrested at the scene and later released.

RCMP say a search of the car lead to the seizure of what are believed to be methamphetamine pills.

A release states a 51-year-old man from Saint-Quentin is scheduled to appear in court in October.