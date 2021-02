Two people have been arrested following a drug bust in downtown Bathurst.

The Bathurst Police Force executed a search warrant at a residence on Sunday and seized what they say is believed to be methamphetamine, hydromorphone, cocaine, and methylphenidate.

The force's Street Crime Unit, Criminal Investigation Division, and Patrol Section were also involved.

A man and woman have since been released from custody and are scheduled to appear in court at a later date.