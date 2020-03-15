Drugs, stolen property seized in Waterville

A 19-year-old woman from Waterville has been charged after the seizure of what is believed to be methamphetamine and cocaine.

A release says members of the Woodstock RCMP, Perth-Andover RCMP and the West District Crime Reduction Unit searched a home on Estey Road around 7:30 a.m. on March 11.

Police say they seized quantities of what are believed to be methamphetamine and cocaine, pills, a loaded firearm, drug paraphernalia, and several items believed to be stolen from the area.

RCMP say Amanda Chloe Shannon appeared in court on March 12 and was charged with the following:

- possession of methamphetamine for the purpose of trafficking

- possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking

- unauthorized possession of a firearm

- improper storage of a firearm

- possession of stolen property

- two counts of failing to comply with an undertaking

Shannon was remanded into custody and is due back in court on Monday.

Police say the search was executed as part of an ongoing drug investigation that began in February 2020.