Drugs, weapons seized in Shediac and Moncton last week

Police arrested two men and seized drugs and weapons from homes in Shediac and Moncton last week.

Officers searched a home on Pointe du Chêne Road in Shediac at around 5:15 p.m. Thursday and a home on Anastasia Crescent in Moncton at around 1:25 a.m. Friday.

Police say cocaine, hydromorphone, marijuana shatter, dried cannabis and psilocybin were seized, along with drug paraphernalia, two firearms, prohibited knives, a set of brass knuckles and cash.

RCMP say a 29-year old man from Shediac and a 27-year old man from Moncton were arrested at the scenes.

The pair were released and are scheduled to appear in court in July.