Drummond bans Trick-or-Treating over COVID-19 concerns

Yet another New Brunswick municipality has pulled the plug on a much-loved Halloween activity.

Drummond announced this week that 'Trick-or-Treating' is banned within the town limits this year, saying the 'risk of COVID-19 contamination is too high'.

Woodstock announced last week it had banned Trick-or-Treating, while Bathurst said it would act in accordance with directives from New Brunswick's health department.

New Brunswick Department of Health's Bruce Macfarlane says the province is expected to release advice concerning Halloween activities in the coming weeks.

He says the advice will be based on the best available information and that it will correspond to the level of emergency relevant at the time of Halloween.