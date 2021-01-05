Drummondville hires former Titan coach, League unveils dates for 'protected environment' events

There's a familiar face behind the Drummondville Voltigeurs' bench.

The club announced last week that it had hired former Acadie-Bathurst Titan coach Bryan Lizotte as assistant coach.

Lizotte helped coach the Titan to a Memorial Cup back in 2018.

Lizotte was named head coach of the Titan the following season, but left citing 'family reasons' after posting seventeen losses in 21 games.

Meanwhile, the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League has announced the schedule for its upcoming protected environment events in Quebec.

The League says its Quebec-based teams will play in Chicoutimi, Drummondville, Rimouski, and Shawinigan January 22nd to 24th, and January 30th to Febraury 7th.