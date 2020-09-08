East-Bathurst man sentenced to 36 months in prison for drug offences

Bathurst Police say an East-Bathurst man has been sentenced to a 36 months in prison for drug related offences.

A release states 45-year-old Denis Chiasson was arrested on June 29, 2020 after a search warrant was executed at a Bathurst residence.

During the search, police seized substances believed to be cocaine, methamphetamine and Canadian currency.

Police say Chiasson pleaded guilty to the charge of possession for the purpose of trafficking in a controlled substance on August 19.

He was sentenced to 36 months in prison and a 10-year firearm prohibition on August 31.