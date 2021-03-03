ECMA nominations a 'full circle' moment for Pabineau First Nation recording artist

A recording artist from the Pabineau First Nation is up for a pair of East Coast Music Awards.

Tristan Grant, who performs under the name Wolf Castle, is nominated for 'Indigenous Artist of the Year' and for Rap/Hip-Hop Recording of the Year for his album "Gold Rush"

Grant says he's been working hard to get his career to the next level and that the nominations are an indicator he might be on the right track.

The ECMAs take place May 5th through 9th in Sydney, Cape Breton.

Returning to Sydney, Grant says, is a full-circle moment, as that's where he secured his first nomination five years ago.