Edmundston appoints new Fire Chief

The City of Edmundston has a new Fire Chief.

Council appointed Jacques Doiron Chief of the Fire Department this week.

Doiron replaces Mario L'Italien who had been in office since 2019.

He began his career in Fire Safety back in 1990 as an EMT and professional firefighter.

Doiron has also served as municipal by-law enforcement officer and is currently the community's Emergency Measures Coordinator.

He's been the coordinator of the Emergency Communications Centre for Public Safety since 2015.

Doiron officially steps into his new role as Fire Chief on June 1st.