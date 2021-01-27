Edmundston-area doctors seeing patients refusing to believe in existence of COVID-19

Doctors who work in the Edmundston area of northwest New Brunswick are urging the public to help stop the spread of the COVID-19 virus.



The area has been under a lockdown since the weekend and has almost half of the active cases in the province.



During a news conference today, the doctors say they are seeing patients who refuse to believe the existence of the virus and refuse to get tested.



They say resources at the Edmundston hospital could be further limited if health-care workers have to quarantine.