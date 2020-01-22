Edmundston changing some street names to 'eliminate geographic ambiguities'

Edmundston Council is looking to change the names of some of its streets in an effort to eliminate geographic ambiguities.

Some of the changes include:

Acadie Boulevard, from the intersection with Mont-Farlagne Road to the southeastern limits of the Saint-Jacques sector, would become an extension of Isidore-Boucher Boulevard;

Old Route 2, also in the Saint-Jacques sector and also known as Route 2 or Route 144, from the intersection with De La République Park to the northern municipal limits, would become Vieille-Route-2 Street;

In the Saint-Basile sector, a section of Route 144, from the intersection with Du Large Road to the intersection with Maillet Street, would become an extension of Principale Street;

A section of Route 144, from the intersection with Du Large Road to the southeastern municipal limits, would become Sr-Henriette-Raymond Street.

A by-law enacting the changes is expected to be adopted in Februray and come into effect on June 1st.

Affected businesses and residences will have a full year to change their addresses at no charge.

Meanwhile, council has confirmed, or has made corrections and clarifications regarding the spelling for Acadie Boulevard, Lilianne Avenue, De La Montagne Hill, Du Pouvoir Road and Gabourie Road.

The city says the move is due to different spellings for the streets existed in documents on on street signs.

Council has also confirmed the spelling of, and approved new names for some green spaces, including:

The park near the arena: Du Berceau Park;

The Riviera Sector Park: Ronald-Leblond Park;

The park on Olivier-Boucher Road: Boucher-Office Park;

The park on Paul-Grondin Avenue: Saint-Jacques Park;

The park near the old Iroquois school: De la Raquoise Park;

The green space between 547 and 555 Canada Road: Bellefleur Stopover;

The space at the corner of Saint-François Street and Côte de la Montagne: Albert-Family Stopover.

Unveiling ceremonies for commemorative plaques are expected to take place this summer.