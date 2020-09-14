Edmundston craft brewery takes gold at national beer competition

A craft brewery in Edmundston continues to add to its hardware collection.

Les Brasseurs du Petit-Sault Inc. won a gold medal for its belgian Saison style beer "Saison du Djabe" at the annual Canadian Beer Awards in British Columbia on Saturday.

There were more than 1,500 entries from over 240 breweries across Canada.

The company won a bronze medal for its Kedgwick Pilsner in 2015 and 2017, and took home gold for its John Baker dubbel in 2018.

