Edmundston mayor reiterates importance of continuing 'transformative momentum'

Edmundston's mayor is reiterating the importance for the city to continue its transformative momentum.

In his 'State of the City' address to the Edmundston Chamber of Commerce this week, Mayor Cyrille Simard says he's proud of several 'great projects' that have been accomplished since 2012.

Simard says those projects have contributed to the quality of life in Edmundston and to the positive results achieved on the demographic and economic levels with more to come.

He says a new project, that's in the planning stage, would see Edmundston become a four-season community recreation hub focused on family activities.

He says Edmundston is fortunate to have nearby, strategic outdoor facilities and a welcoming population that loves to enjoy nature and share it with visitors.

Simard says the time has come to create a synergy and that the vision of a shared, 'strong in nature' welcome centre will position the city sustainably in a fast-growing market that generates significant economic spinoffs.

The entire project will be presented to council and residents in the future.