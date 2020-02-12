Edmundston Police Force warns citizens of 'gifting circles'

Police in Edmundston are investigating several 'gifting circles' and are warning the public not to get involved in fraudulent activities.

The Edmundston Police Force says such pyramid-scheme practices are illegal in Canada and those involved could face criminal prosecution.

The force says victims are often vulnerable people who are lured by the possibility of easy money, and who ignore the inevitable risk of significant monetary loss and criminal prosecution.

If you think you've been the victim of such a scheme or have questions, you're asked to contact the Edmundston Police Force or the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre.