Edmundston reaches new collective agreement with its unionized workers

The City of Edmundston has inked a new deal with its unionized employees.

The new five-year agreement includes an average annual wage increase of 2.25 per cent for the duration of the contract.

The workers' last collective agreement expired in December of 2018 and employees will receive a retroactive increase for 2019.

Mayor Cyrille Simard says it was imperative for council to ensure the wages and benefits of municipal employees are similar to those found in the labour market and that the city formulated its offer using data from municipalities with similar size and services.

Simard says the strong majority vote demonstrates a spirit of collaboration and understanding between the city and its workers.

The new agreement is effective January 1st, 2019 to December 31st, 2023.