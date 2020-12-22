Edmundston Region returning to Yellow Level at midnight, two new cases of COVID-19 in N.B. Tuesday

Public Health has recommended the Edmundston Region (Zone 4) be returned to the Yellow Level of New Brunswick's COVID-19 Recovery Plan at midnight.

Dr. Jennifer Russell, New Brunswick's Chief Medical Officer of Health, says the recommendation was made because the growth in new cases has slowed, there are no new cases among health-care workers and in consideration of the health and well-being of New Brunswickers at this time of year.

Two new cases of COVID-19 were reported in the Moncton Region (Zone 1) on Tuesday and involve an individual in their 20s and someone in their 60s.

Officials say one of the cases is travel-related, while the other is linked to a contact of a previously-confirmed case.

There are 46 active cases of COVID-19 in New Brunswick, with two people in hospital, including one receiving treatment in ICU.

Overall, 147,262 tests have been conducted in New Brunswick, resulting in 580 positive cases of COVID-19.

8 deaths have been attributed to COVID-19, while 525 people have recovered after testing positive for the virus.

On Tuesday, Public Health advised that no tournaments, bonspiels or major sporting events can take place until at least mid-January.

This is due to the risk associated with large groups of people who gather at these events and the social gatherings that typically follow.