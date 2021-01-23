Edmundston Region (Zone 4) to enter 14-day lockdown at 11:59 p.m.

The provincial government will place the Edmundston Region (Zone 4) into a full lockdown for a minimum of 14-days, beginning Saturday night.

The announcement came Friday, with Minister of Health Dorothy Sheppard saying in a release, "this is a necessary action, so we can get the situation under control."

Beginning at 11:59 p.m. on Saturday January 23rd, residents of Edmundston, Grand Falls, Grimmer, Kedgwick, Rivière-Verte, Saint-Léonard, Saint-Quentin, and the Drummond and Lac Baker Areas must only leave their home to access essential services.

A detailed list of lockdown restrictions, including what can remain open and what must close, is available online.

Government says schools will engage in either virtual or paper-based at home learning and a device loan program will be available for families of students in Grades K-8 who do not have access to technology at home.

The Anglophone West School District (ASD-W) says families who need to access the program should contact their principal.

Paper-based learning will take place for students in grades K-2, with a paper-based and online mix for students in Grades 3-5, and full technology-based learning will be implemented for students in grades 6-12.

ASD-W says technical support for borrowed and personal devices for at-home learning can be accessed by calling the Bell Call Centre at 1-833-453-1140 (Monday-Friday, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.), while support for devices provided by the school's learning support services can be accessed by calling the Neil Squire Call Centre at 1-855-450-3287.

The province says early-learning and child-care facilities in Zone 4 are allowed to continue operating, and a wage top-up of $3 per hour is being offered to early-childhood educators who continue to work through the lockdown.

Additional funding is being made available to operators of open facilities through the COVID-19 Grant to support the implementation of increased health and safety measures.

At the time of publishing, there were 331 active cases of COVID-19 in New Brunswick, with more than one-third (129) in the Edmundston Region.

The region has recorded new case counts in the double digits on a daily basis since January 19th, and 142 new cases in the 13 days to Friday January 22nd.