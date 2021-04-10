Edmundston, Upper Madawaska region to go into lockdown Saturday night

Edmundston and the Upper Madawaska region will go into lockdown at midnight tonight.

Public Health says the recommendation to move these areas from the Red Level to lockdown was made based on the confirmed presence of the more contagious variants of COVID-19 along with the possibility of community transmission.

In a release, Minister of Health Dorothy Sheppard says moving back to lockdown will be difficult, but necessary to get the situation in Zone 4 (Edmundston Region) under control.

Dr. Jennifer Russell, Chief Medical Officer of Health says every new case of COVID-19 is being treated as if it were a variant of concern, adding, "it's not business as usual anymore".

Some of the guidelines that must be followed include no unnecessary travel into or out of the lockdown area, schools in the area will move to online learning only and people must stay within their single-household bubble.

The full list of guidelines under lockdown is available online.

Government says Saint-Léonard, Grand Falls, Drummond, New Denmark and Four Falls will remain under the Red Level, while the Saint-Quentin and Kedgwick regions will remain in the Yellow Level.

There were 19 new COVID-19 cases reported in New Brunswick on Saturday, with 15 in Zone 4 (Edmundston Region).

Public Health confirmed an individual in their 70s has died as a result of COVID-19, which brings the number of COVID-related deaths in the province to 33.