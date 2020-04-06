Eel River Bar First Nation shuts borders to non-residents

The Eel River Bar First Nation is restricting access to its community in an effort to curb the spread of COVID-19.

The band announced Saturday it had declared a state of emergency in response to the pandemic.

Checkpoints have been set up and entering the community is restricted, with the exception of residents, essential service workers, delivery services, law enforcement, and 'others that may be required'.

Chief Sacha Labillois Kennedy tells the Tribune that through traffic on Route 134 won't be stopped.

The Listuguj First Nation in Quebec has also shut down its borders to non-residents.